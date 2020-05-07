Linn County Parks starting to open up

Linn County parks and campgrounds have begun opening and nearly all should be open and operating with some restrictions by Memorial Day.
Gov. Kate Brown approved campground openings Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier that day, county parks director Brian Carroll told the Linn County Board of Commissioners he had developed a reopening plan, but campgrounds were officially closed by the governor’s executive order in March and he had to wait until she gave counties a green light.
“Tuesday afternoon, the governor gave us permission to open,” Carroll said. “As you can imagine, it’s been pretty hectic ever since that phone call.”
Carroll said the closure — while economically stressful since the majority of the parks budget is generated by camping fees — had allowed his staff to tackle several maintenance projects such as completing a new water system and starting a new playground project at Waterloo Park and installing yurts at Clear Lake Resort.
Carroll said all water systems “have been prepped and are ready to go.”
The commissioners had advised Carroll to plan for a phased-in May 15 opening, and to have a complete opening by Memorial Day weekend, considered to be the official start of the camping season.
“We’re talking about campgrounds, not a crowded karaoke bar,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “No camping slips are within 6-feet of the other. We may face challenges finding summer help so quickly.”
But Carroll said he had been bringing on temporary summer staff in anticipation of being allowed to open.
“We have installed soap and sanitizer dispensers that will be difficult to steal in restrooms,” Carroll said. “We hope to go cashless as much as possible. Our staff has been very creative and has done a great job.”
On the county parks website, Carroll asks the public to help keep the campgrounds open by continuing social distancing rules of staying at least 6-feet apart, wearing masks and limiting groups to 10 or fewer people.
Carroll said the quickest way to make a reservation is to book online at https://linnparks.com/parks/find-a-location or email: parks@co.linn.or.us.
“We cannot emphasize enough that we really need the public’s cooperation to make this work,” Carroll said. “We are asking people to abide by the social distancing guidelines. We do not want there to be a virus outbreak from our campgrounds.”
Here is a look at the parks planned for reopening:
River Bend County Park: To open May 11. Reservations are limited and can be made four days in advance.
Firewood and ice sales limited. Group shelters and public showers closed. Campsites limited to eight of fewer people. Restrooms open and will be cleaned and disinfected twice daily. Bring your own soap and sanitizers. Playgrounds closed.
Sunnyside County Park: To open May 11. Boat ramp open. Firewood and ice sales limited. Group camping and shelters closed. Campsites limited to no more than eight people. Playgrounds closed.
Waterloo County Park: To open May 11. Firewood sales may be limited. Boat ramps open. Group shelters closed. Restrooms open and sanitized twice daily.
Edgewater Marina and RV Park: Foster Reservoir. Limited ice and firewood sales. RV park open for online reservations at www.linnparks.com. Marina will open May 15. Restrooms open and sanitized twice daily.
Whitcomb Creek County Park: To open May 22. Taking online reservations at www.linnparks.com. Boat ramp open. Group camping closed. Campsites limited to eight people per site. Restrooms open and sanitized twice daily.
John Neal Memorial Park: Closed until further notice.
Clear Lake Resort: Will remain closed until the county receives permission from the U.S. Forest Service. When Clear Lake Resort opens, only modern cabins with restrooms and showers will be available. No rustic cabins and reservations for rustic cabins will be cancelled through June 14. Lodge interior closed to the public and restaurant will have limited menu for window take-out only. Row boats and kayaks available for rent and only boat rental customers allowed on boat dock. The Clear Lake Trail will be open.
Cascadia State Park: Will remain closed until the county receives permission from Oregon State Parks to open. When opened, firewood sales may be limited. No group camping, no showers. Limit of eight people per camp site.
Lewis Creek: Day use area on Foster Reservoir will open by Memorial Day.
