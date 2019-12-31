A man convicted of aggravated murder in Linn County in 1995 died on Tuesday afternoon at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.
Joseph Edward Tavares, 69, was in the infirmary while on hospice at the state prison.
Tavares was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Cynthia Marie Bates, 34, of Aumsville. Bates was shot twice in the back of the head after being restrained along a logging road east of Lyons on May 19, 1995.
According to archived stories, prosecutor John Haroldson (now the Benton County District Attorney) said that Tavares, a Keizer transient, and Bates used to be friends, but were driven apart by heavy drug use resulting in paranoia. At some point, Tavares decided to kill Bates.
Two women, Michelle Jean Hayes and Kristy Lynn Stinson, were sentenced to prison for about a year-and-a-half each on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping and second-degree theft in connection to the case.
Haroldson said that Hayes and Stinson lured Bates into their car with the pretext that the trio would spend the day at the beach. Instead, they drove Bates to an abandoned building where Tavares was waiting, according to archived stories.
Tavares was arrested on May 30, 1995 for driving while intoxicated. He was in Bates’ car.
