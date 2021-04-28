 Skip to main content

Linn County man dies with COVID; 888 new cases reported in Oregon

A patient self-administers a COVID-19 swab test.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of another Linn County resident.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the 73-year-old man, whose name was not released, tested positive on April 10 and died April 13. The agency was still trying to confirm the location of death and the presence or absence of underlying health conditions.

OHA also reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 182,916.

The Linn County resident was one of two COVID-related fatalities in Oregon reported on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,490 since the start of the pandemic. The other death was a 78-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on April 12 and died Tuesday at Providence Medford Medical Center. He was said to have underlying medical conditions.

Linn County has now recorded 64 deaths attributed to COVID-19 along with a cumulative total of 4,384 cases of the disease.

Benton County has had 2,853 cases with 19 deaths.

OHA's weekly update of outbreaks at workplaces, congregate care facilities, day care centers and schools, which is generally released on Wednesdays, was not available by the time of publication.

