Linn County man dies of virus, pediatric cases higher in Hispanic populations

There was one new COVID-19 related death in Linn County included in Thursday’s coronavirus report from Oregon Health Authority. A 51-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 died Nov. 12 at Salem Hospital.

Th death raises Linn County’s death toll to 160. There were no new deaths in Benton County, where the death toll remains at 37.

There were 66 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Linn County, raising the county's total to 14,256. There were 20 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County, raising that county’s case total to 5,990.

The OHA reported 1,160 new cases statewide on Thursday, raising the state’s case total to 382,990. There were 13 new statewide deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 4,886.

The weekly COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report also was released Thursday, showing that 74.5% of all cases between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Only 25.5% of the 5,924 cases occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, state and federal medical officials say.

The pediatric weekly dashboard update also was released on Thursday. It shows that there have been 964 pediatric cases reported since Nov. 7, bringing the pediatric case total to 57,314. Case rates are highest among those age five through 11, and in those who identify as Hispanic.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 419 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 104 of which are in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, there are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 689, or 9% availability. There are 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,123, or 6% availability. In the Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and 3% of adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations: The OHA reported that 25,900 new vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 17. As of Thursday, nearly 2.9 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.6 million Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 107,933 new cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s case total to nearly 47.4 million. There were 1,301 new nationwide deaths, bringing the U.S. death total to 764,473.

