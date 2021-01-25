Linn County man dies of COVID-19; state records lowest daily case total in nearly three months

The death of an 81-year-old Linn-County man was one of two fatalities attributed to COVID-19 reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The two deaths raised the state’s death toll from the disease to 1,882. There were 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Monday morning, bringing Oregon’s cumulative total to 138,587.
The Linn County man who died tested positive on Dec. 20 and died Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The other death was a 90-year-old Yamhill County woman who died Saturday.
The presence of underlying conditions with both people was being confirmed.
Linn County had seven new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and Benton County four. During the pandemic, Linn has had 3,219 cases and 50 deaths and Benton 1,823 cases and 14 deaths.
OHA reports that Benton County has averaged 17 new cases in the past seven days, Linn County 15 and the state 685.9.
Oregon’s 435 new cases Monday were the lowest total since 424 were reported on Oct. 28.
The state’s other cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (105), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (50) and Yamhill (9).
The 20 to 29 age group continues to have the state’s largest number of cases at 21.1% followed by 30 to 39 (17.5), 40 to 49 (15.6) and 50 to 59 (12.8).
Of Oregon’s cases, 51.2% have been female and 47.9% male. The remaining 0.9% was not available. A total of 5.4% of those with cases in the state have been hospitalized, 65.8% have not and the remaining 28.7% was not available.
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 7,390 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,182 doses were administered Sunday and 1,208 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 308,051 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon reported early Monday was 320, 10 more than Sunday. There were 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, five fewer than Sunday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 1,926 new deaths (417,936 cumulative) and 142,259 new cases (25,018,520) cumulative) in the United States.
Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon is 51st in average daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days at 16.8. Arizona is first at 95.6.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.