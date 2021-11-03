 Skip to main content

Linn County man added to Oregon's COVID-19-related death totals
Workers with Oregon Health Authority prepare to administer COVID-19 tests during a testing event at South Albany High School.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2020)

An 87-year-old Linn County man with underlying conditions was added to the COVID-19-related death toll on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to Oregon Health Authority. No new deaths were reported in Benton County.

The Linn County man tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on May 14 at his residence. An OHA spokesman said the reporting delay was due partly to a technical computer error that left 550 Oregon deaths unreported, adding that there are often delays as death certificates are reviewed.

Linn County added 68 coronavirus cases, for a total of 13,604. Benton County had 18 new cases, bringing its total to 5,751. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 134 in Linn County and 31 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 64 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s total 4,469. OHA said there were 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 369,815 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there were 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 116 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 69 patients on ventilators. There are 53 available adult ICU beds in the state, an 8% availability. There are 255 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 6% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has five (6%) adult ICU beds available and 17 (3%) adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 17,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 2.82 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.61 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 17,000 doses per day.

National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 74,638 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 46.1 million. There were 1,451 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 746,705.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

