Linn County man added to Oregon's COVID-19-related death totals

An 87-year-old Linn County man with underlying conditions was added to the COVID-19-related death toll on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to Oregon Health Authority. No new deaths were reported in Benton County.

The Linn County man tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on May 14 at his residence. An OHA spokesman said the reporting delay was due partly to a technical computer error that left 550 Oregon deaths unreported, adding that there are often delays as death certificates are reviewed.

Linn County added 68 coronavirus cases, for a total of 13,604. Benton County had 18 new cases, bringing its total to 5,751. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 134 in Linn County and 31 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 64 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s total 4,469. OHA said there were 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 369,815 so far.

