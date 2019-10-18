The Linn County Law Library’s free series of seminars — the Legal Presentations for Self-Helpers Program — starts its second season next week, and speakers will be provided by Legal Aid Services of Oregon.
The first presentation, by attorney Steven Crawford, will cover small claims court and is scheduled for Wednesday.
All of the seminars will be held at the main branch of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The seminars are designed to assist those needing general guidance to self-represent themselves regarding common legal issues. “A lot of people can’t afford attorneys. This is just a good thing for them to do,” said Amber Boedigheimer, Linn County law librarian.
“Having these free legal seminars provides people the opportunity to learn how to proceed with their case in court,” she added.
The next seminar will be held Jan. 22, and attorney Andrew Long will discuss Social Security disability.
Attorney Jennifer Hiney is the presenter on April 22, and she’ll cover divorce and custody issues.
A seminar on identity theft and computer hacking is scheduled for July 22.
The Legal Presentations for Self-Helpers Program is part of the Linn County Law Library’s mission of providing access to justice for residents.
Presenting attorneys will provide general guidance only, and no attorney-client relationships will be formed during the sessions.
The public is encouraged to ask questions and handouts may be provided.
The Legal Presentations for Self-Helpers Program was created by the Linn County Law Library last fall, and more than 40 people attended the first seminar.
The Linn County Law Library was established in 1969 and provides legal reference assistance and other services to both the public and legal professionals.
The law library provides books, online databases and other resources for researching legal topics.
The Linn County Law Library, 304 Broadalbin St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 541-924-6902 or go to http://www.co.linn.or.us/law%20library/.
