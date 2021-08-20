Linn County law enforcement levy coming back to November ballot

Linn County is sending a replacement of the four-year law enforcement levy to the ballot in November, with a 15 cent increase to the property tax that supports the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Juvenile Department and the Linn County District Attorney’s office.

Currently, Linn County residents pay $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The Sheriff’s Office receives the lion’s share of about 76%, while juvenile services and the district attorney’s office receive 14% and 10% respectively. The new levy request asks for voters to approve a new rate of $2.98 per $1,000.

The increase, officials say, is to account for the inflation and cost of living increases that are expected over the life of the levy, which would expire on July 1, 2026 if approved. Voters shot down a levy request of $3.08 last fall.

Commissioners explained at that time that they were sending the levy to the ballot a year early in order to affirm a commitment to fully funded law enforcement after nationwide calls for defunding police departments began to resound. The result, however, was that many voters thought the levy was doubling up for a year, with the old rate and new rate stacking in 2021. Even though that wasn’t the case, voters resoundingly shot the higher rate down with nearly 63% of voters saying no.