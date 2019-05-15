The 84th annual Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair gets started on Friday with a street dance, live music, a silent auction, pie-eating contest, book sale and more.
The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival parade, a small-town highlight of the event, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The grand marshal for the parade is Nadji Vogel, a longtime community volunteer who was the first female bus driver for the Scio School District.
“She has been a major influence in this town by organizing events,” said Karen Isaac, president of the board of directors of the Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair.
Michael Parker, who served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter gunner in the U.S. Army's 334 Aviation Battalion, is the honored veteran for the Lamb & Wool Fair. In October 2018, he finally received his diploma from Scio High School in a special ceremony.
The honored citizen for the 2019 edition of the event is Leon Rothauge, pastor of Scio Christian Church, who moved to the community in 2011.
New additions for the Lamb & Wool Fair this year are the family games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon in the fairgrounds. Activities scheduled include a three-legged race, gunny-sack race, water-balloon toss, tug of war and more.
The office of Katrina Clouse Realty Group will have signs and pamphlets from previous years of the fair on display for visitors.
“There’s a lot of history behind it,” Isaac said.
She added that the event brings together Scio residents from all kinds of backgrounds.
“All of these individuals come together as a community and create an amazing weekend,” Isaac said.
And many people return to their hometown and Scio High School during the Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair.
“There are usually three reunions going on at this time of year,” said Katrina Clouse, treasurer of the event’s board of directors.
