Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio cancelled

The Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio, scheduled for May 15-17, has been cancelled for this year due to concerns regarding coronavirus, said Karen Borchard Isaac, president of the board of directors of the event.

“With uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions, we felt it was in the best interests to cancel this year’s event, and it’s only this year’s event,” Borchard Isaac said.

“It’s always been a very successful event and we wish to keep it that way. Next year, it will be as successful and amazing as always,” she added.

The Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair is Scio’s largest annual event and many people return to their hometown and Scio High School, which usually has a few reunions in conjunction with the fair.

The Lamb & Wool Fair also traditionally marks the unofficial start of the summer festival season in the mid-Willamette Valley.

The centerpiece of the event is a small town parade that features public safety vehicles, riders on horseback, old tractors and plenty of local children on bicycles.

The Lamb & Wool Fair has several other components, however, including a lamb show, the Fleece & Fiber Show, a quilt display, the Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, a pie-eating contest and the Sheepskin Revue, a night of theater and music that educates attendees about the history of Scio.