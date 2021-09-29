Linn County finalizes sale of Lyons mill site

The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.
The 68-acre timber mill at 40919 16th St. in Lyons has sat vacant since 2018 and has been sold to Sierra Cascade Forest Products. It was previously owned by Butte Development Company from 1993 to 2018. Oregon Fir Supply Co. owned it for the next-longest stretch, from 1970 to 1991.
The county took control of the property through foreclosure due to $60,000 in back taxes. The property has a market value of $1.1 million. The county received two bids on the property, the smaller of which totaled $200,000.
Sierra Cascade is a company that makes scented cones and holiday décor, though company officials have stated previously that they will look to diversify their operations with this new acquisition to include bundles of firewood and starters logs.
The sale was actually approved in May 2020, but more time was granted on the closing date for the company do an environmental assessment of the property. Sierra Cascade is based near Scio.
A representative of the company declined to comment for this report, stating that the purchase agreement was not yet final. However, the county has already processed the cashier’s check from the company, for all intents and purposes, the deal has been finalized.
Commissioners said at their Tuesday meeting that they were simply holding the deed to the property until Friday, the deadline for the purchase agreement, to make sure that that the transaction went through.
Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins stated then that cashier’s checks are “guaranteed funds,” meaning they don’t bounce, but the county still opted to withhold the deed until the deadline.
“The purchase has been pending for a year, I just don’t see a problem with three more days,” said Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger.
The motion to approve the transaction passed unanimously, with the amendment that the deed would be released on Friday.
Getting the mill property back in operation was touted as a needed boost for the Lyons economy, which has been hit hard by the closures of many other kinds of timber outfits.
“At the time of the auction, Sierra Cascade officials said they would employ about 100 people to start with and could grow to as many as 300 employees,” said a release from the county. “(The company) has seen its business grow substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, because families took on home improvement projects.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.