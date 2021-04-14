 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn County enacts temporary burn ban
0 comments
breaking

Linn County enacts temporary burn ban

  • 0

The Linn County Fire Defense Board, made up of all the Fire Chiefs in Linn County, with the support of the Oregon Department of Forestry, has approved the decision to ban all backyard burning from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Monday due to the high fire danger associated with increased temperatures, low humidity and breezy winds.

There have already been a number of fires in the area, most of which had very active fire behavior for this time of year, the board said in a news release. The board said it believes that refraining from burning for the next few days will prevent more of these fire events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station
Local

Video: The Barn at Hickory Station

  • Updated

Alex Hovelsrud, with his dad Brian Hovelsrud, talks about the options at the Barn at Hickory Station in North Albany. "You'll never go hungry …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News