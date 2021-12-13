Linn County adds 4 new COVID-19 deaths

Four Linn County residents have been added to the state’s death toll for COVID-19.

The four fatalities were announced Monday in the weekend report by the Oregon Health Authority.

Here is a look at the four local deaths:

• A 50-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at his residence.

• A 74-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

• A 96-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 24 at her residence.

• A 72-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Oct. 15 at Salem Hospital.

All four individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon now has 5,420 COVID-19 deaths.

State medical officials also announced that 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases have been added. The state’s total is now 401,564. Linn added 81 new cases and now totals 15,229, with 193 deaths. Benton added 20 new cases, which brings its totals to 6,332 and 41 deaths.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon a total of 408 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, two fewer than Saturday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, unchanged from Saturday. A total of 89% of general state beds are in use, with 93% of ICU beds in use.

Vaccinations: A total of 11,269 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state registry, with 3,583 of them third doses or booster shots. The statewide total of vaccinated individuals is 2,995,676, with 2,724,327 completing a vaccine series.

National numbers: According to the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control there were 46,143 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, bringing the U.S. total to 49,844,242. The U.S has experienced 794,558 deaths, with 185 added Sunday.

