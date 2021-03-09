Linn, Benton counties testing emergency alert system Saturday

Officials will test the Linn-Benton phone alert system this weekend, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon announced in a news release Tuesday.

A test alert will be sent to people who have registered their phone number with the Linn-Benton Alert system in Linn County and Benton County Saturday at 2 p.m. Officials ask that people who receive the alert respond to the message to confirm receipt. Do not call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office in response.

The alert system is designed to send notifications to registered people in the event of evacuations or other emergency situations. The notifications can be sent by text or audio message.

People can register for the system by selecting “Linn-Benton Alert” in the bottom right corner on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website at linnsheriff.org.

Yon encouraged everyone to sign up for the system in the release.

“This system was instrumental in notifying residents of evacuation areas throughout Linn County during the catastrophic fires last September,” the release said.

