Lincoln City man gets three years in prison for Corvallis attempted robbery
A Lincoln City man pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon on Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Shawn Lee Schmock, 53, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.

The incident occurred on April 19 in the 200 block of Southwest Second Street. According to Corvallis Police Department logs, Schmock was waving around a knife and threatening a man in a wheelchair.

According to court paperwork, Schmock will be placed in an alcohol and drug treatment program.

Schmock was initially charged with first-degree robbery, but he pleaded to the lesser charge. Charges of coercion, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct were dismissed at sentencing.

Shawn Schmock

Kyle Odegard

