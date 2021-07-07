Life is returning to normal at The Oaks

Teruyo Nelson loves working in the small store at The Oaks, selling snacks and greeting her fellow residents as they come into the shop.
“People come in one by one and I have a little conversation. I like it a lot,” said Nelson, 72.
So for Nelson, one of the most significant losses during the pandemic was the closure of the shop. Like every other group activity at The Oaks, it was shut down as the state of Oregon imposed social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.
Things are now beginning to return to normal at The Oaks. The shop has reopened and Nelson is back at her favorite post.
“I missed it a lot. I’m glad we’re back,” Nelson said.
The response to the pandemic had consequences for everyone ranging from the relatively minor annoyance of having to wear masks to the near shut down of entire parts of the economy, such as tourism. But no group was more directly affected on a daily basis than the residents of senior housing homes and apartments.
One of the primary features of these complexes is the ability to continue to have a social life. Residents eat meals together, take part in daily activities, watch movies and enjoy visits from friends and families.
During the pandemic that schedule was drastically curtailed. All group activities were canceled and no visitors were allowed in the building. Residents had to go outside to meet guests, which is possible during the summer but much more difficult in the winter.
Staff members knew these restrictions were taking a toll on residents and did their best to keep everyone busy as residents adapted to being stuck in their rooms instead of having access to the full facility.
“It made our brains start turning to think of different things. We would do popcorn carts, we would do popsicle carts. We would do all sorts of different things,” said Juliia Strong, a Life Enrichment Assistant at The Oaks.
Bingo was a popular pandemic activity as all of the residents could play in their rooms. There were also coloring contests, and staff members helped set up Facetime calls for residents who needed assistance staying in touch with friends and family members.
Nelson said the limited activities weren’t a particular problem for her.
“When we were locked down and had to stay in the room, I liked it because in my room I have a lot to do. I paint,” Nelson said.
Jenni Grove, the marketing director at The Oaks, admires Nelson’s positive approach. But Grove also knows that for many residents it was a difficult time.
“There was such a focus on the physical health of our residents and really not as much of a consideration for the mental health. We saw that on a daily basis,” Grove said.
The Oaks has 104 units. Forty-two of the units are for independent living and 62 are for assisted living and these residents receive varying degrees of care based on their needs.
But for all of the residents, The Oaks is their home, Grove said, and not being able to have guests come into their home was very difficult.
“They were wondering when they would get to see their family again,” Grove said.
Angie Kutsch, the executive director of The Oaks, said the emotional impact on residents was measurable.
“We have seen an increase in mental health problems, we’ve seen weight loss. We’ve seen increased falls, increased infections, urinary tract infections. Residents didn’t eat as much,” Kutsch said. “They were isolated from their friends, family members, weddings, graduations. Life outside these doors kind of went on, but their lives stopped.”
Both Kutsch and Grove say that if this situation were to occur again they would advocate for residents to retain more freedom to make their own choices.
They do acknowledge that in one very tangible way, these restrictions were successful. To date, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths at The Oaks. In fact, the first positive test didn’t occur until December when a staff member tested positive and then tested negative just a couple of days later.
They still don’t know if that was a real infection.
There were a small number of positive tests earlier this year after some restrictions started to be relaxed. Some of the residents of the independent living units ventured out into the community and it did result in a number of infections among those who live in independent units. But the virus did not spread to the rest of the facility.
“They all recovered well. We buttoned up our infection control right away and there was no spread,” Kutsch said.
Now, the dining rooms have reopened so residents can eat together and activities are being held, although in smaller groups. Guests can visit The Oaks but state rules still require that they wear masks.
Grove said it was definitely a learning experience for all of the staff members and some of the changes will remain in place. One simple example is the cleaning routine.
“Being more conscientious about hygiene in all areas,” Grove said. “We were already doing a good job, but keeping hand rails, door knobs, clean. Anytime you live in a community environment you can pass things along.”
The other lesson is to continue to live life to the fullest extent possible.
“Engaging life is important,” Grove said. “Focusing on what people can do, not what they can’t do.”