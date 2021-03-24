LHS students return to campus

Last week, Lebanon High School got the bands back together. And the choirs.
The high school reopened for in-person instruction on Monday, March 15. Lebanon’s public elementary schools and Seven Oak Middle School reopened on March 8.
While the past year has been a challenge for students in all classes, it presented special difficulties for the band and choir programs. These group activities had to be completely reshaped in this time of social distancing.
Band teacher Aaron Smith tried to use this time to focus on individual skill development.
“I turned it into a guided practice, private lessons sort of deal where I have certain goals and certain playing tests where we’ll work on skills and techniques on an individual level,” Smith said.
About once a week, band students would submit an audio file showing their progress on a specific task. Smith encouraged the students to keep up this work by focusing on how much better they could ultimately sound together by working hard while they were apart.
Senior Selena Santos, one of the top performers in the school’s music program, acknowledged that it was difficult to keep that ultimate goal in mind during the long months apart from her fellow band members.
“It was hard to keep motivated, but there was always that idea that if I do this, then once we get back we’ll all be better. That was the common goal and the common idea, and hey, we’re back together,” Santos said.
The music classes are Santos’ top priority as she is taking both jazz classes, advanced placement music theory, wind ensemble, chamber choir and pep band. She plans to attend Western Oregon University and become a music educator.
Haley Reid, a senior percussionist and pianist, said it was hard knowing that you were missing out on making memories during remote learning.
“It’s been kind of sad. We can’t really do much together, obviously. This is really nice now that we can get back together,” Reid said. “We could do a lot of practice by ourselves, but it was hard because we couldn’t do anything with each other and that is a big part of it, learning how to play with each other.”
Reid, who plans to attend Western Oregon University and major in psychology, is taking both jazz classes, pep band and drumline. She was also a member of the Lebanon community orchestra and the pit orchestra before the pandemic.
Smith said some lessons they have learned during remote education will continue to be useful in the future. He said the schools will continue to use the Canvas system to coordinate online education and he will have students submit playing tests online instead of in class.
“I think it will be good to have students submit skills and other assessments through Canvas rather than in the moment in person, which takes up rehearsal time,” Smith said.
Choir director Kevin Wong followed a similar individual skills model with his students. He also worked with some of his advanced students to create recordings. These performances had to be done individually, since group performance live online is impossible.
But he is able to take individual tracks from the students and mix them together to create a record of their work. Some of these tracks can be heard on the LHS choir program’s Facebook page.
He is currently mixing two more tracks which he hopes to have posted in late April and students are working on even more songs.
Wong said a recording of these tracks will serve as a substitute for the school’s annual Pops concert. He expects them to be posted online in late May.
Because of the lack of joint rehearsal time and possible restrictions on audiences, Wong isn’t optimistic about live choir concerts this school year.
“We’re still plugging away, still doing music,” Wong said.
Smith is slightly more hopeful that an outdoor band concert might be possible in a couple of months, but knows much could still change before then.
“The kids would just be over the moon,” Smith said of the possibility of a public concert.
While the students are back on campus, it is on a limited basis. Some students chose to remain in an online-only model for their classes at this time. According to statistics from the district office, 70% of high school students chose a hybrid model while 30% chose online only.
At the middle school, 80% chose in-person instruction, and at the elementary school level 85% chose to return to campus.
Because of the greater number of students at the high school, the model is more complicated than at the lower levels. Currently, most students take online classes in the morning. On Monday and Tuesday afternoons, freshmen and sophomores come to the campus for in-person instruction.
On Thursday and Friday, juniors and seniors come to the campus for afternoon sessions. Wednesdays are set aside for individual support.
Some students who need additional assistance or who have technology access issues have been attending on-campus classes in the morning for several months and will continue to do so.
LHS Principal Craig Swanson said everyone is happy to be back together at least part of the time.
“We are just excited to get to be around kids and they are showing a lot of excitement for being able to be back in the building,” Swanson said. “A really successful week one. Attendance is up. There’s definitely better attendance in this than what we’ve seen just in CDL (comprehensive distance learning) only.”