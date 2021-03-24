LHS students return to campus

Choir director Kevin Wong followed a similar individual skills model with his students. He also worked with some of his advanced students to create recordings. These performances had to be done individually, since group performance live online is impossible.

But he is able to take individual tracks from the students and mix them together to create a record of their work. Some of these tracks can be heard on the LHS choir program’s Facebook page.

He is currently mixing two more tracks which he hopes to have posted in late April and students are working on even more songs.

Wong said a recording of these tracks will serve as a substitute for the school’s annual Pops concert. He expects them to be posted online in late May.

Because of the lack of joint rehearsal time and possible restrictions on audiences, Wong isn’t optimistic about live choir concerts this school year.

“We’re still plugging away, still doing music,” Wong said.

Smith is slightly more hopeful that an outdoor band concert might be possible in a couple of months, but knows much could still change before then.

“The kids would just be over the moon,” Smith said of the possibility of a public concert.