LHS rallies to support team

Students, teachers and staff members at Lebanon High School held a rally on Thursday afternoon in memory of a colleague and in support of the soccer team she coached.

Kelsey Harris, 31, died Sunday, March 28. Over the past couple of years, Harris had served as a counselor and coach at Lebanon High School. She was the girls tennis coach and served as the junior varsity girls soccer coach and as an assistant with the varsity squad.

Harris previously worked as a teacher and coach in Sweet Home.

The Lebanon girls soccer team played at South Albany on Thursday evening and before the team filed on to its bus, the players and coaches were met with a large group of staff and students who had gathered to see them off.

People held signs of support and cheered for the team. Varsity head coach Mike Guilliiot acknowledged that it had been a difficult week for the entire soccer program at LHS and he said the squad appreciated the support.

Harris served as a counselor at LHS during the 2019-20 school year. She was working this year on completing her master’s degree.

Lebanon High Principal Craig Swanson said the goal was to show everyone how LHS looks after the members of its community.

“Mourning the loss of Kelsey Harris is extremely difficult for our Lebanon High School family. But this is evidence of the type of community we have and our staff, our parents and our community have been phenomenal in supporting our kids through this,” Swanson said. “We will move forward and honor her memory by helping these kids be as successful as they possibly can.”

