The Ladies in Waiting perform during the Lebanon High School production of "The Rockin' Tale of Snow White" on Friday. From left are: Mikayla Boyer, Kennedy Wimer, Payton Sewell, Kendall Blasingame, Chloe Wilcox and Ivy Taylor with Chase Sperrazza as The Mirror.
Sadie Latimer as Snow White performs a scene in the forest with Chip, played by Autumn Cary.
The Huntsman, played by Daniel McIntire, is ordered by the Evil Queen, played by Riley Moyer, to find and kill Snow White.
The class tale of Snow White was retold, with a twist, at Lebanon High School over the weekend.
The school’s musical theater class presented “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White” in public performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a special school-day presentation for 600 of the community’s elementary school students.
Responsibility for the show, from directing to building the stage, was placed directly on the students.
“Our winter show is typically an easier show. We’re able to delegate a little bit more, build some leadership skills in students that we see as strong leaders,” said LHS choir teacher Kevin Wong.
The leading role was played by freshman Sadie Latimer. She signed up for the musical theater class because of a positive experience in middle school.
“I did theater in middle school and it was really fun,” Latimer said.
Despite feeling some nerves, she said the performances went well.
“It feels really good that all our hard work paid off. We practiced really hard,” Latimer said.
Junior Daniel McIntire played the role of the Huntsman who is tasked by the Evil Queen with tracking down and killing the heroine. As ever, the Huntsman tries to find a way of appeasing the queen while sparing Snow White.
For McIntire, the musical theater class, which he is taking for the third time, is one of the highlights of his high school experience.
“All the people in this class, even the people that leave, they’re my family and I just love doing this,” McIntire said. “It’s also a career that I want to pursue. It’s always been a thing of mine.”
McIntire said that after you get comfortable, the stage is a special place.
“Sometimes, it’s nerve-wracking, but when I’m up there singing I don’t even see anyone. I’m just on the stage in a black room by myself,” McIntire said.
There were 59 students in the cast and the class began working on the musical when school began in September.
Wong said opportunities such as the musical theater class are crucial to supporting students.
“I feel like students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more involved, more engaged. They feel like there’s a sense of belonging to a group, and because of that it helps make them successful all-around, even in their academics. It’s really important,” Wong said.
McIntire said the class does a great job of building up the school community and pushing students to succeed.
“There’s a lot of hate and sadness in the world. I feel like stuff like this, all the arts like choir, as well as sports, are great things to keep kids on track,” McIntire said.
With the winter musical completed, full attention now turns to the spring production of “Spamalot.”
The Huntsman, played by Daniel McIntire, listens to arguments about the fate of Snow White argued by a Devil (Elliot Holley) and an Angel (Katie Allydice).
The siblings Peggy Sue (Michelle Deveney) and Josh (Devan Beaty) discuss the classic tale of Snow White.
Lebanon High School presents “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
Lebanon High School presents “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
The soldiers played by, from left, Dylan Heimbuch, Selena Santos and Shian Johnson find a sleeping Snow White (Sadie Latimer).
The King (Dominic Fernandez) and Young Queen (Taylor Funk) await the birth of their daughter, Snow White.
Lebanon High School presents “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
Lebanon High School presents “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
The famous seven dwarves were played by, from left, Kiara McWayne, Celeste McCoy, Indrid Hartley, Simmone Schlitzkus, Chloe Mandelkow, Autumn Cary, Elijah Maddox.
