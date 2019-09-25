Haley Morris graduated from Portland State University this spring with a degree in geography, so she knows exactly how far from home she will be for the next two years.
The 2015 Lebanon High School graduate will be serving a 27-month assignment with the Peace Corps in Senegal, a West African nation that is home to about 15 million people.
Serving in the Peace Corps will provide Morris the opportunity to put into practice what she studied at PSU. In addition to her major in geography, she minored in water resource management as well as geographic information systems.
“I’m very interested in sustainability and the environment,” Morris said. “I first actually started in environmental studies, but it was way too ‘sciencey’ for me. I felt like with geography, they included more of the human aspect. How humans influence the environment, and vice versa.”
Morris’ journey to Senegal began over a year ago. She applied to the program in August 2018. She submitted a personal motivation statement which outlined her reasons for joining the Peace Corps, plus three written references and a medical history.
Morris didn’t get any response until February. At that time she underwent a background check, completed more extensive medical and dental tests, and received all of her necessary vaccinations.
In May, she learned she had been accepted into the program. The final step in the process was applying for her passport and visa.
“Service is something I really value and is really important to me,” Morris said. “I felt like this was a good time to go see the world, right after I graduated and before I settle down and have a family. Go learn a new culture, and immerse myself in a different place for over two years.”
Morris will spend the next 10 weeks going through her Peace Corps training in Thies, Senegal. Midway through her training, she will learn where she will spend the remainder of her time in the country.
“You get paired with a community based on your interests,” Morris said.
She is intrigued by the opportunity the Peace Corps represents. Volunteers live among the communities they serve and share in that lifestyle.
“You get a feel for how they live and what they go through,” Morris said. “I’m very excited. I think that I take where we live for granted a lot of times, the water that we have and the land that we have, the houses that we live. I’m going to be seeing a completely new perspective.”
But she also admits to being somewhat nervous as she has no way of knowing what her living conditions and daily life will be like.
Her mother, Amanda, is doing her best to stay calm about the situation. Morris remembers that on the night when she informed her mother about the plan, her mother remained silent, not knowing what to say. Despite any reservations she might have about having her daughter so far away, Amanda Morris has done her best to embrace the opportunity.
“She has been a big support system for me through all of this. I know that she is nervous and also excited, but she has pushed her feelings aside and has been there for me through the whole thing,” Morris said.
Peace Corps volunteers earn two days off per month and Morris is planning to save hers up for a trip to Europe after her first year in Senegal. Her mother will join her there for a brief holiday to break up their time apart.
Down the road, Morris hopes to work in watershed restoration work, hopefully integrating her interest in sustainable agriculture. But for now, she is just happy to get started.
“I do know that everything I’ll be doing there does align with my future career, I just don’t know exactly what I want to do,” Morris said.
