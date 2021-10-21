Contractor tapped for $13.6 million Lebanon fire station project

Lebanon Fire District has chosen Emerick Construction as a construction manager/general contractor for the new Station 31 project. The company joins the project alongside Rice Fergus Miller, the architectural firm hired late last year.
“While any of the top applicants would have done a great job, Emerick Construction had the breadth of relevant and timely fire construction experience that fit our needs," fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said in a LFD news release.
The construction manager/general contractor method allows for more cost savings and more opportunities for success than a design-bid-build process, according to the fire district. By adding Emerick in this way during the design phase, it can collaborate with Rice Fergus Miller on design development to provide additional value and risk reduction.
“We understand the amount of work and dedication it takes from the community to get to this point in the process, and are proud to be part of this project team,” Jordan Fell, special projects director with Emerick Construction, said in the news release. “We look forward to building a facility that will serve the fire district and the citizens of Lebanon for years to come.”
Emerick will also submit a guaranteed maximum price which will provide an extra layer of fiscal responsibility, according to the district. A significant benefit of the process is close interaction and collaboration between project team members. The collaboration already kicked off with representatives from Emerick, Rice Fergus Miller, and the district meeting on Monday to discuss the project.
“I am pleased that Lebanon Fire District had the foresight and patience to change procurement methods for this project,” Gunnar Gladics, principal architect with Rice Fergus Miller, said in a statement. “With all the uncertainty and risk that has occurred in the last year, this process will help mitigate commodity fluctuations and supply chain issues.”
By postponing some of the construction processes, the district said it has successfully avoided an extreme cost increase in building supplies. The biggest hurdles the project will face now are large lead times, which are currently being felt across the globe.
Demolition is projected to begin in spring 2022, with the target completion date of summer 2023 remaining the same. The district had originally planned for demolition this past summer.
The estimated cost of the Station 31 project is $13.6 million. Lebanon voters approved a 26-year, $16-million bond for Lebanon Fire District in November 2019. It was a close vote, with 3,177 (52.14%) in favor and 2,916 (47.86%) against, for a margin of just 261 votes. The bond replaced a previous one that was approved by voters in 2006.
The original bond was set at 20 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. Those funds were used to build new fire stations at Cheadle Lake and on Berlin Road and for three new fire-fighting vehicles. The new bond was estimated at 34 cents per $1,000. For a home assessed at $225,000, the annual cost would be $76.50.