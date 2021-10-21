Contractor tapped for $13.6 million Lebanon fire station project

Lebanon Fire District has chosen Emerick Construction as a construction manager/general contractor for the new Station 31 project. The company joins the project alongside Rice Fergus Miller, the architectural firm hired late last year.

“While any of the top applicants would have done a great job, Emerick Construction had the breadth of relevant and timely fire construction experience that fit our needs," fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said in a LFD news release.

The construction manager/general contractor method allows for more cost savings and more opportunities for success than a design-bid-build process, according to the fire district. By adding Emerick in this way during the design phase, it can collaborate with Rice Fergus Miller on design development to provide additional value and risk reduction.

“We understand the amount of work and dedication it takes from the community to get to this point in the process, and are proud to be part of this project team,” Jordan Fell, special projects director with Emerick Construction, said in the news release. “We look forward to building a facility that will serve the fire district and the citizens of Lebanon for years to come.”