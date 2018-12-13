It's traditional for the Willamette Valley Concert Band to end its Christmas shows with Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride."
This year's performance, however, will look and sound a little fuller than usual.
The concert band is inviting all former members who have played under the direction of Richard Sorenson to join in performing both "Sleigh Ride" and another traditional favorite, "Adeste Fideles," to close out the 2018 concert season and Sorenson's 47 years with the band.
Sorenson doesn't plan to retire completely. After 47 years of going roughly 75 mph, he said, it isn't possible to come to a full stop so suddenly. He'll remain with the band as director emeritus and will continue to direct a piece here and there.
But macular degeneration and a battle with Parkinson's disease have left the 78-year-old with less energy, and it's not as easy to read the music as it once was. His plan is to turn full direction of the band over to a former student and current player, Mike Bevington, and remain mostly on the sidelines for the future.
"I was hoping maybe for 50 (years), but decided maybe I should just stop at 47. I was frustrated with trying to see the music so I could really direct the music very well," Sorenson said.
Thus, the Christmas concert going-away party. The show starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Russell Tripp Performance Center on the campus of Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated to defray band costs for music and materials. Donations also can be made to a new band camp scholarship opportunity in memory of Sorenson's late wife, Mary Sorenson.
Band alumni who want to join in on "Adeste Fideles" and "Sleigh Ride" are asked to sign up with Sorenson ahead of time by calling 503-838-3474, and to meet at LBCC at noon for a quick rehearsal before hitting the stage.
"We thought that would be fun, to help celebrate my 47 years," Sorenson said.
Among the guests for the final two numbers will be at least four members of Sorenson's family: daughter Lisa Toney and daughter-in-law Melanie Sorenson, both on flute; and grandsons Bastian Sorenson and Daniel Toney, both on sleigh bells. Bastian, a middle-schooler who is learning French horn, also will play on "Adeste Fideles." That will make three generations on stage, a fact of which Sorenson is very proud.
A family love of music was what brought Sorenson to his band position in the first place. His father, an Iowa farmer, learned button accordion from his own father and used to play at community dances, Sorenson remembered. His mother didn't have formal musical training but had a good ear and was quick to point out any missed notes as Sorenson learned piano as a child.
Sorenson grew up on the family farm in Spencer, Iowa. He studied piano from age 7 through high school, and for high school itself he picked up the tuba.
"It was available, I could make a decent sound, and it didn't cost any money to use a school instrument," he recalled.
By then, Sorenson already knew he wanted to make a living teaching and directing music. Fascinated by the high school band, which he watched while going to football and basketball games with his older sister even before he was at the school himself, he studied tuba through high school and went on to pursue an education degree at Iowa State Teachers College, which became the University of Northern Iowa.
Sorenson received a national fellowship to go on for his master's degree, which he earned at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He then taught two years each in Rock Rapids and Oskaloosa, Iowa, before moving on to get a doctorate at the University of Colorado.
In Colorado, he met Mary, who was pursuing a master's degree in elementary education. The two were married in 1968 and moved to the Oregon the following year, "because that's where the job was," Sorenson explained. He'd been hired to be director of bands and lead the music department at the Oregon College of Education, which became Western Oregon University.
In 1970, while at the college, Sorenson received an invitation from what was then called the Albany Civic Band to come be its director. The band, made up of community residents who simply liked to play, had formed in 1969 under Vernon Cray — also a tuba player — but no longer had a director.
Sorenson came to Albany, watched a rehearsal and conducted a piece. The band asked if he would be willing to stay. Sorenson agreed.
"I enjoy working with adult musicians because they are taking their time to do this," he said. "Most of them really are very appreciative of what you do, willing to work on their music and play as well as they can."
The band would change somewhat over the next four decades. Members began rehearsing weekly instead of twice a month and were able to take on more complex pieces. The name shifted from Albany Civic Band to Albany Concert Band, then in 1986 to Linn-Benton Concert Band, then in 2007 to its current moniker of Willamette Valley Concert Band.
The name now better reflects the makeup of the membership, Sorenson said. Players come from Albany, Lebanon, Silverton, Monmouth and several other towns.
Sorenson said personally said he's never been worried about the band's financial stability, but he's pretty sure members were, at least when he first arrived. Every rehearsal, he'd notice a can by the door marked, "S.O.B." That stood for, "Save Our Band," he was told, and the can was to collect pocket change.
"Now we've got several sponsors, and we get a lot of donors that give money each year," he said. "We found that worked better than going through the hassle of selling tickets."
Sorenson has collected many favorite memories over the years. He'll never forget the time, for instance, that a student pulled a fire alarm during one of their concerts.
"He pulled the lever down, and of course the bells started ringing and the lights started flashing," Sorenson said. "We all had to leave the auditorium and go outside until the fire department came and checked the building out. Then we came back on and started the piece again and finished the concert."
He has plenty of fond memories of band gatherings, too: Christmas parties, for instance, and receptions at his former home in Monmouth after Fourth of July concerts. And when the World Championship Timber Carnival was in full swing, it was the band's job to dig the holes, put up the tent and take turns serving in the beer garden.
"It was a good fundraiser," Sorenson remembered. "Those lumberjacks, they could really put down the beer."
A particularly unforgettable moment came as Sorenson marked his 40th year with the band. He said he was deeply honored to learn that, unbeknownst to him, the band had commissioned conductor Martin Behnke to write a five-movement suite celebrating Sorenson's anniversary.
"It was a complete surprise," he said.
Sorenson said he has stayed with the director's position all these years because, quite simply, it was fun. It's the same reason, he said, he wants people to keep coming to play in the Willamette Valley Concert Band.
Once young musicians leave their school bands, he said, most have few opportunities to play.
"It's important that people have an outlet, to have a place where they can make music," Sorenson said. "You can say things playing that you can't find words to say. That's really important."
Having fun is also important to listeners, Sorenson said, which is why he always tries to balance his programs with an old favorite here and there — like "Sleigh Ride."
"I know some people will like things and some other people will not," he said. "As long as they can have something they like in the program, they'll be happy when they go home, and that's what we want."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.