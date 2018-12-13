In addition to the final two numbers, songs to be performed include "Fantasy on a Bell Carol," Scenes From "The Louvre" based on Ancient Airs, and a variety of medleys of traditional and favorite carols.

The public is invited to a reception at the college following the concert.

As part of the celebration of Sorenson's leadership, all past band members are invited to join the band as it performs its final two numbers of the concert, "Adeste Fidelis" and "Sleigh Ride." Alumni are asked to call Sorenson at 503-838-3474 to reserve a spot. Rehearsal will be held at noon prior to the concert.

The Christmas concert will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Russell Tripp Performance Center on the campus of Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated to defray band costs for music and materials.

Sorenson is retiring after 47 years at the helm. He will remain as emeritus director and occasionally lead certain pieces, including tunes at the band's first 2019 concert in March.

The public is invited to the Willamette Valley Concert Band's Christmas concert for one last show under the full direction of Richard Sorenson.

FAVORITE MEMORIES

Some longtime participants in the Willamette Valley Concert Band shared their thoughts on director Richard Sorenson's service and their favorite memories of those years.

""I came here in 1978, joined the band in 1979 and of course he was director there and had been for several years," said Charlie Eads, who plays clarinet. "He’s just always been a pleasure to work with. Lots of ideas about music.

"It’s always a challenge with a volunteer group with a variety of talent. We’ve got very fine musicians in the group, and we’ve got people who haven't played their instrument in years and years and years, and he’s got to balance," Eads went on.

Sorenson expected the musicians to work hard and would sometimes crack down on people talking, he said, but "he's got a pretty good balance of quality of performance and tolerance of something less than perfection."

Eads recalled that once — and only once, that he knows of — the band got so muddled in the middle of a performance that Sorenson had to call a time out, regroup and start everyone again.

"It’s not a favorite memory but it’s one I won't soon forget," Eads said. However, he added, he appreciated the effort: "and his willingness to work with us when we’re not so good and take pride when we do very well indeed. He's very supportive of the group, and we're supportive of him."

Don Recek and his wife, Vanda, joined in 1983.

"I hadn't played my horn since college, but Dr. Sorenson said to come to rehearsal in September," Don Recek said. "What I have enjoyed over the years is how well he works with musicians in their teens as well as people in their 80s and 90s, and we all have a wide range of abilities. He could easily select music that is not difficult to play, but he doesn't. He always chooses a good variety of music, with some that are really challenging for everybody."

Recek said it wasn't until later that he learned Sorenson was director of bands and head of the music department at Western Oregon University.

"When I heard that, I knew he wasn't directing the community band for the money," he said. "He loved doing it. He just loves bringing musicians of all ages and abilities together to make music."

Mike Bevington, who will take over the director's duties when Sorenson steps down,

said he's honored and excited to take on the job.

He first met Sorenson as a student at what was then Oregon College of Education in the late 1970s, when Sorenson was his trombone instructor, band director and brass choir director. Then as now, he remembers being deeply impressed by Sorenson's extensive knowledge of band literature.

"It’s a little different, taking over for your college band director. It's humbling. Very humbling," Bevington said. "But the band is made up of just such wonderful people. They're adults, and they want to keep playing as great a music as they can. It’s the perfect situation."

Bevington played with the community band off and on, but didn't come full time until a couple of years ago. Most of his favorite memories date to his student days, such as trips with the pep band and playing penny-ante poker with Sorenson and fellow students in the hotel rooms.

Band members become family, Bevington said, and family members support one another. When Sorenson's wife, Mary, died earlier this year, the band gathered for him and remain supportive. Members also established a fund to help with band camp scholarships that bears her name.

Sorenson agrees: band members are family indeed. "I've often called them my second family. Every Thursday night, I get together with them."

And no matter how busy the day or how tired he feels, he said, he always leaves rehearsal feeling better by seeing "all those people working making beautiful music ... By the end of rehearsal, I'd be rejuvenated. And then I'd have to stay up for a while, just to come down."