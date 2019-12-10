PHILOMATH — The third time was the charm for Matt Lehman.
The Philomath resident and regional sales manager for a company that makes surveying and construction equipment had twice before applied to fill openings on the Philomath City Council.
Twice the sitting councilors had chosen others, most recently in August when Ruth Causey was voted on to replace Terry Weiss.
Monday night councilors were seeking to replace Marion Dark, who resigned because she moved to Linn County.
This time Lehman triumphed in a three-person race that also included retired appraiser Doug Nelson and Catherine Biscoe of the Philomath Gleaners. Nelson was making his second try for the council, having also applied for Weiss’ spot.
Lehman was a first-ballot winner, earning four of the six votes cast by the councilors and Mayor Eric Niemann. Biscoe received two votes. Lehman will be sworn in at the Jan. 13 meeting.
In other news from the council meeting Causey introduced a series of possible code changes following in the wake of the controversial Nov. 12 decision to approve the Lepman development, which includes a 175-space RV park.
Causey’s motion called for adding definitions on RV park and recreational vehicle, changing RV parks from an allowed use to a conditional use in industrial zones and establishing a cap for RV spaces in town. The motion passed on a 5-1 vote with Chas Jones, Doug Edmonds, David Low and Niemann supporting Causey. Matthew Thomas was the lone “no” vote.
In another Lepman-related development City Attorney Jim Brewer announced that an appeal notice had been filed in the case. The case will be heard by the state Land Use Board of Appeals, but oral arguments are months away. Establishing the record in the case and exchanges of briefs must be handled first.
