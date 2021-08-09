Legislature begins 46-day race to redistricting on Thursday

Eleven state lawmakers on Thursday will begin a politically Herculean task with historically small odds of success: Draw 96 new political districts in 46 days that will be used beginning with the 2022 election.

The six Democrats and five Republicans on the House and Senate redistricting committees are set to receive block-by-block U.S. Census data chock full of population and demographic changes since the last map-making 10 years ago.

The pandemic and politics led to a six-month delay in delivery of the information on population changes and demographic shifts that is required to draw maps meeting federal and state laws.

It took an Oregon Supreme Court ruling to give the Legislature the first shot at redistricting. But the justices settled on a crushing timeline that would require a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 20 to ratify the maps in time to have them delivered to the court by Sept. 27.

What they come up with has even the most seasoned politicians in Salem scratching their heads.

“Nobody knows what their district’s going to look like right now,” Senate President Peter Courtney said last week. “Some are going to be dramatically changed, and some aren’t.”

The committees’ to-do list: