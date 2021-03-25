Legislative budget writers come up with 2021-23 framework

The co-leaders of the Oregon Legislature's budget committee have laid out their framework for balancing the next two-year state budget with more than $2 billion in federal aid from President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan.

The framework, which they announced Wednesday, March 24, will enable lawmakers to maintain state aid to public schools, state-supported health care and other services without many of the cuts proposed in Gov. Kate Brown's original $25.6 billion budget back on Dec. 1.

The state school fund will be at $9.1 billion, excluding the money from the corporate activity tax that districts get for targeted programs and separate federal aid to enable districts to reopen schools.

The Oregon Health Plan, which enrolls 1.25 million low-income people, will be maintained without cuts. The federal government has raised its share of the joint federal-state program through Dec. 31 of this year.

The budget framework also proposes $780 million from Oregon's $2.6 billion share of federal aid for programs and services envisioned under Biden's plan, which became law on March 12. The overall $1.9 trillion plan passed both houses of Congress without any Republican support.