Lebanon's South Fifth Street closed Nov. 10

The city of Lebanon will close South Fifth Street between Tangent Street and West Carolina Street from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, according to a news release from the city. Detours will be in place during the closure.
During construction the corner of South Fifth Street and Tangent Street will be closed to through traffic. The city news release said residents will be afforded reasonable access, but should expect short periods of time when access to individual driveways may not be possible, in addition to delays and/or detours around the construction work.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact Public Works at 541-258-4918 or pw@ci.lebanon.or.us.