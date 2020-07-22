Lebanon's life jacket program is in jeopardy

In 2019, the Lebanon Fire District opened three kiosks providing free life jackets for daily use. The kiosks were built at Gill’s Landing and at each of the boat ramps at Waterloo Park.
Ken Foster, the Deputy Fire Marshal for the Lebanon Fire District, said the program has been a great success.
“I just talked to the park host there at Gill’s Landing and they said people use them all the time,” Foster said. “It’s a great program. It’s too early to be able to tell what it’s doing for us as far as water rescues and that kind of thing, but we hear good stories about it all the time.”
But there is one significant problem: the life jackets are not getting returned to the kiosks and the Lebanon Fire District will not be able to sustain the program if this pattern continues. Foster said on Thursday that of the 42 life jackets stocked at the stations, (14 jackets at each of the three locations) 20 are currently missing.
“Honestly, I think a lot of it is people forget. They’ve got all their kids and they’re not paying attention. But when they get home and realize they’ve got one, make it a point to bring it back. That’s all we’re asking is to bring it back,” Foster said.
There is a sign-out form for the jackets at each kiosk. Foster said it is helpful when people fill out the forms and properly sign out the jackets. This year, the fire district added a bar code at each kiosk. People can scan the code with their phones and then quickly fill out the form online and submit it directly to the department.
“The thing with the paperwork is that’s how we justify keeping the program alive. By knowing how many times we put a life jacket on somebody in the water, it’s easier to justify putting a little bit of money towards it,” Foster said.
Teresa Duffield of Corvallis checked out two jackets on Thursday for her grandsons Kamden McAnulty, 6, and Raylan McAnulty, 3. She said both of the boys have their own life jackets, but they didn’t think to bring them when they visited while she was camping at Waterloo Park.
She hopes the program continues.
“We filled out the papers and it’s wonderful. And they got to meet the fireman, so that was way cool, too. It was a win-win,” Duffield said. “It’s wonderful to have them here. It saves lives.”
The jackets cost $40 to $50 each, depending on the size. Life jackets are available in a full range of sizes from children through adults. The cost includes the price of printing the Lebanon Fire District Logo and information on each jacket.
“The reason we put our logos on them is so they’re identifiable. We want to know what this program is doing and the benefits of it, and we want people to think about what they’re wearing when they leave the park to remind them to put it back,” Foster said.
When he was putting the program together, he knew there would be a certain number of jackets each year which would have to be replaced. Looking at other programs, he estimated 15% of the jackets would be replaced annually.
At the end of the 2019 season, the program had lost 28% of the jackets. So far this summer, that has risen to nearly 50%.
“We’ve got budgeted some monies to replace them as they get worn, as they get faded, as things break. We understand that things are going to happen to them. We’ve got some funds available to replace what we’ve got, but we don’t have enough to replace them every couple of weeks. There’s no way,” Foster said.
The program was created in cooperation with several community partners, including the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, which provided a grant. Briese Custom Concrete, Kerry Whitlatch (Farmers Insurance), Gateway Imprints, Stability Engineering, and Summit Home & Garden also provided financial and in-kind support for the project.
“We had zero cost last year other than labor,” Foster said.
He also thanked the Lebanon Fire District’s Fire Corps for its support of the life jacket program. Twice a week, Fire Corps volunteers visit each kiosk, check on the condition of the jackets and stations and compile all of the completed paperwork.
“Without them, I couldn’t do this. They’re an amazing group,” Foster said.
