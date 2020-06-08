Lebanon's Black Lives Matter protest grows

Lebanon’s Black Lives Matter protests began in early June with just two participants.
Josie Williamson, a Lebanon native and student at the University of Oregon, was joined by Mitra Aflatooni, an Albany resident and student at Linn-Benton Community College.
They made signs and stood on South Santiam Highway near Pizza Hut, encouraging passing drivers to honk for justice. During their first day they were joined by a small group of people, about a half dozen total, who supported their effort.
By Sunday evening, the protest had grown to more than 50 people who were stretched almost the length of the block.
The group was enthusiastic despite the intermittent showers.
“My best friend and I actually were protesting in the bigger cities — Portland, Corvallis, Albany, Eugene — and we realized that Lebanon didn’t have anyone out here protesting for this,” Williamson said. “We were scared to death to come out here the first day. We didn’t know what to expect. But we’ve been very pleased with how much support we’ve gotten. Obviously we’ve gotten some people that have tried to start arguments with us. Overall, Lebanon has really surprised us and we’re super-happy to have this many people out with us.”
Aflatooni said there is a perception that the issues being addressed in the Black Lives Matter protests aren’t relevant in Lebanon. That is exactly why this protest is needed, she believes.
“This community doesn’t see this side of life. There’s not a lot of black people of color here and we are seeing on Facebook people are commenting that racism isn’t real, racism doesn’t happen here, and it does,” Aflatooni said.
She thinks videos such as those which captured the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minnesota are helping some people acknowledge that these problems are real.
“Social media has helped with that. People are seeing it in videos. This has been happening for way too long and maybe Lebanon, because of its demographics, hasn’t seen it, but it’s still there and it’s still happening,” Aflatooni said.
Williamson and Aflatooni are emphasizing a positive approach. Williamson said this is intentional because much of the coverage nationally has been focused on episodes of violence and property destruction.
“We thought it was very important for people in Lebanon to see that people are peacefully protesting and not just seeing everything in the media of people looting and violently protesting,” Williamson said.
They try to keep up this same attitude even when those passing by express their disapproval.
“Even with the people that are in opposition, we try to spread love. We say ‘love you, too’ when they give us the finger,” Aflatooni said.
The friends have experienced the more dangerous side of the protests. They have participated in protests which saw the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police, they said.
They believe this type of response is an illustration of exactly what the protests are about and why change is needed.
“I think right now, everyone is not going to stop until there’s a change. Especially with the police situations, a lot of people are really angry. I haven’t experienced that in Lebanon, the police here are great, but in a lot of other cities people are very upset about it and angry, and I think a lot of people aren’t going to stop until there’s change,” Williamson said.
