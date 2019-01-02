The inaugural Ravishing Women! Mrs. India Oregon Elite pageant was held on Dec. 8 at Grant High School in Portland.
Lebanon resident Deepa Patel, 51, was among the approximately 20 competitors who took part in the event. She fared well, earning first runner-up Mrs. India Oregon and being named Mrs. Elite India Portland.
For Patel, the pageant was an opportunity to re-imagine herself at this stage of her life and she hopes that her experience can be an inspiration to others.
“The best part was to encourage women of my age, around 50, like Indian ladies, think they can’t do anything at that age,” Patel said.
Over the past couple of years she has faced several health issues. In response, she worked hard to get in better shape and has lost 25 pounds. She said much of the credit goes to Vanessa Wood, her mentor at 1440 Fitness in Lebanon.
“She was so hard on me,” Patel said.
She learned about the pageant while attending an Indian dancing night in Portland, one of her regular activities. Shweta Shukla, a representative from the pageant, told them that this event was coming to Oregon for the first time.
Patel’s husband, Dipak, and son Shagun (also known as Sunny), had provided daily encouragement as she worked to improve her health and they supported the idea of entering the pageant.
Patel also drew on the encouragement of her friends, who encouraged her to enter the pageant: Bella Patel of Junction City, Urvashi Patel of Lebanon, Divya Amin of Portland and Jashu Patel of Washington state. All are unrelated.
Patel has lived in Lebanon since she moved to the United States in 1995. In India, she earned a law degree and worked as a journalist. She and her husband own and operate the Valley Inn Motel in Lebanon.
Ravishing Women is a non-profit organization which operates a wide range of cultural beauty pageants. Patel was happy to be the first woman from the Gujarati community to participate in one of these pageants. Gujarat is the Indian state where Patel lived.
“Everyone is so proud of me because I’m the first from my community, the Gujarati community, and I’m the first one,” Patel said.
During the competition, Patel had to answer a question on how one should face difficult times in life. For the talent competition, she improvised a scene in which she acted out the experience of mother whose son is in the Indian army.
Because she was one of the top placers, Patel will take part in next year’s event, helping to crown winners. She wants to become more involved with Ravishing Women because she believes in the organization’s message.
“It’s encouraged lots of women. We can do anything, any age. Age is only numbers,” Patel said.
