Lebanon woman sentenced to six years for manslaughter

A Lebanon woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Thursday afternoon for killing a toddler in her care in February 2019.

Amber Marie Scott, 22, had been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of her 12-member jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning.

Asher Benjamin Carter had turned 1 year old just days before his death.

During the sentencing hearing in Linn County Circuit Court, Carter’s relatives spoke about how the crime devastated their family and the aftermath was a “nightmare,” causing them to question their own judgment and distrust others, leading to mental health and substance abuse issues, and causing financial hardships.

“It ripped my family to shreds,” said Adriane Weatherford, Carter’s mother. “I will live with this for the rest of my life and I’ll always be thinking about it,” she told Judge Michael Wynhausen.

Her surviving son, she said, misses and asks about his brother.

Scott, whose boyfriend was Weatherford’s brother, lived with the toddler’s parents in a Lebanon duplex and regularly cared for the boy.

On the morning of Feb. 19, 2019, Carter’s parents left for the day, and Scott, who wanted to go back to bed, tried to get the crying boy back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, smothering the child, according to prosecutor Ryan Lucke. Scott told investigators that she had used enough force to make her wrist hurt for hours.

Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day. He was taken off life support at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Feb. 24.