A Lebanon woman who hit her boyfriend in the head with a wooden board in late June pleaded no contest to second-degree assault last week.
Deanna Pauline Degermain, 62, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 in Linn County Circuit Court.
The crime happened in an apartment in the 300 block of West Oak Street in Lebanon on the night of June 29.
The boyfriend told police that he couldn’t remember exactly what they were arguing about, but said it was money or relationship issues, according to court paperwork.
She had punched him four or five times in the head, face and neck and the boyfriend responded by blocking her blows, told him to stop and said something along the lines of, “You can’t hurt me,” court paperwork states. That’s when Degermain grabbed the board.
The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.