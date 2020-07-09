Lebanon woman gets 11 months for fatal crash

A Lebanon woman was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday morning to 11 months in prison for a crash that killed an Albany motorcyclist.

Miranda Carnes, 21, had pleaded guilty in March to criminally negligent homicide regarding a 2018 collision that killed Sarah Danielle Watson, 21, a 2014 West Albany High School graduate.

The sentence was a downward departure from the presumptive sentence, given Carnes’ complete lack of criminal history, of 16 to 18 months. Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish noted Carnes’ record, that she only had 11 months with a driver’s license, and that she was 19 at the time of the crime.

“Any one of those factors would have been sufficient for a downward departure in this case,” Kittson-MaQatish said.

Carnes will be eligible to shave time off her sentence with good behavior while incarcerated, and there also will be a reduction due to time served in jail after her arrest. She faces a lifetime revocation of her driver's license.

A charge of second-degree manslaughter was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea deal.

Prosecutor Douglas Prince had asked for a sentence of 18 months in prison in the case, noting the initial manslaughter charge. “The circumstances of this case are more elevated than a typical criminally negligent homicide,” he said.

The fatal crash occurred on the afternoon of May 14, 2018. Watson’s motorcycle collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Carnes at the intersection of Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive.

Prince said that Carnes, then a student at West Albany High School who commuted back and forth from Lebanon, ran a stop sign on Tangent Drive at the road crossing.