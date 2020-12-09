Lebanon woman found guilty of manslaughter

Amber Marie Scott, 22, of Lebanon was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday morning of second-degree manslaughter for killing a one-year-old in her care in February 2019.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

She was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the death of Asher Carter, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser crime.

Scott’s trial was held at the Linn County Fairgrounds, rather than Linn County Circuit Court, to accommodate for social distancing measures during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jury selection started on Nov. 30 and opening arguments were held the afternoon of Dec. 1. Closing arguments were heard on Tuesday afternoon and the jury began deliberating.

Scott lived with the toddler’s parents in a duplex, and she regularly cared for the child. On the morning of Feb. 19, 2019, the boy’s parents left for the day, and Scott tried to get the crying boy back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, said prosecutor Ryan Lucke, in opening arguments of the trial.

Scott used enough force to make her wrist hurt for hours, she said, in a video shown to the jury.

Lucke told the jury that the boy fought against Scott as he suffocated.

The boy was not breathing and had no pulse when paramedics arrived at the scene that morning.

Asher Carter was taken off life support at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Feb. 24, 2019.

Defense attorney Kent Hickam said he would appeal the result.

"We’re disappointed we were not allowed to present some additional evidence to the jury to helping them understand the case," Hickam said.