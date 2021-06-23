Lebanon woman earns trips to steak world championships

So far in its young existence, the “J” in J & C BBQ and Catering has been the primary force operating the smoker and grill.

This summer, however, the “C” has also grabbed a pair of tongs. Christina Poteet took home a first-place prize earlier this month at an official steak cook-off in Salem and qualified for the 2022 World Championships of the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA).

Joe Poteet has previously qualified for and competed at that event and now his wife is one of his rivals.

“Both my husband and I are pretty competitive,” Christina Poteet acknowledged. “Even though we consider it a win for J & C BBQ, there’s still that like ‘Ha, ha, I got my Golden Ticket.’”

At the SCA event on June 5 in West Salem, her steaks placed first, second and fifth, while Joe Poteet earned a fourth- and fifth-place recognition. Christina Poteet also placed second in the ancillary competition with her Bloody Mary.

Because the winner of that event had already qualified for the world championships, the Golden Ticket to worlds in that event also passed to Poteet.

She has enjoyed becoming one of the competitors instead of solely playing a support role to her husband at these events.