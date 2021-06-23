Lebanon woman earns trips to steak world championships

So far in its young existence, the “J” in J & C BBQ and Catering has been the primary force operating the smoker and grill.
This summer, however, the “C” has also grabbed a pair of tongs. Christina Poteet took home a first-place prize earlier this month at an official steak cook-off in Salem and qualified for the 2022 World Championships of the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA).
Joe Poteet has previously qualified for and competed at that event and now his wife is one of his rivals.
“Both my husband and I are pretty competitive,” Christina Poteet acknowledged. “Even though we consider it a win for J & C BBQ, there’s still that like ‘Ha, ha, I got my Golden Ticket.’”
At the SCA event on June 5 in West Salem, her steaks placed first, second and fifth, while Joe Poteet earned a fourth- and fifth-place recognition. Christina Poteet also placed second in the ancillary competition with her Bloody Mary.
Because the winner of that event had already qualified for the world championships, the Golden Ticket to worlds in that event also passed to Poteet.
She has enjoyed becoming one of the competitors instead of solely playing a support role to her husband at these events.
“Building my skill set and being out there and competing with the other competitors and playing with new flavors and new products and seeing what works and what doesn’t work,” Poteet said.
The competitions are one part of the larger picture. The couple launched their food truck and catering business in Sweet Home in 2016. As the business grew, they opened a restaurant at 940 S. Main Street in Lebanon, taking over what had previously been the Korner Kitchen.
Their goal is to continue to see the restaurant and catering business thrive and become a hub for quality barbecue in Oregon.
“The Pacific Northwest isn’t really well known for barbecue so building this ecosystem of barbecue in the Pacific Northwest that kind of puts us on the map, so other parts of the country look at us and go ‘Oh, they do know how to barbecue in Oregon.’ It’s taking that next step in authenticity and quality of barbecue that’s out there,” Christina Poteet said.
They helped organize the Sweet Home Icebox Challenge cookoff in April and are planning to sponsor an event in Philomath in August. These competitions are open to both professionals and backyard cooks.
“Anybody can compete,” Christina Poteet said.
Joe Poteet has been invited to compete at the World Food Championships in November in Dallas. He will also continue to compete in regional events in hopes of once again qualifying for the SCA World Championships so that he can compete along with his wife.
“To get invited to compete at the World Food Championships is pretty huge,” Christina Poteet said.