A Lebanon woman accused of assault allegedly broke the windows out of an RV, then used the blunt side of an ax to strike the occupant in the face last week, according to court paperwork.
Whitney Rene Montgomery, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and menacing in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
The crimes allegedly occurred at about 11 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 31000 block of Sixth Street in Waterloo, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case, written by an investigator with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The accuser in the case was living in her motor home, which was temporarily parked at the residence where Montgomery’s father lives.
According to court paperwork, the accuser told authorities that Montgomery gave her five minutes to leave the property. Five minutes later, Montgomery returned and smashed the driver’s side windshield of the vehicle, then continued breaking windows down the driver’s side of the motor home, the accuser added.
The accuser said she was in fear of her life due to Montgomery’s behavior and locked all the doors of her motor home.
A male entered the RV through a broken window, grabbed the accuser and forced her outside, the accuser told authorities. The woman said she realized Montgomery had an ax, and pleaded with her not to hit her with the weapon. “She told me Whitney responded by saying something similar to, ‘You mean like this?’ … before striking her just below her left eye with the blunt side of the ax head,” the investigator wrote.
Montgomery was contacted by LCSO on Saturday, and initially denied being at her father’s house or knowing anything about a motor home being damaged.
In a subsequent interview with the LCSO investigator, Montgomery acknowledged that she broke the windows of the RV. She added that she was frustrated because she had paid her father’s electricity bill for the prior month, then learned someone else was using power at the property, according to court paperwork. Montgomery denied assaulting the accuser, however.
The accuser was interviewed by authorities on Nov. 26 at the emergency room of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, and she had a black eye that was approximately an inch long by an inch wide. There was dried blood on the outside of the swollen area, the affidavit notes.
