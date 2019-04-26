LEBANON — Customers of the Walmart Center in Lebanon have seen changes since it opened 27 years ago inside the nearby River Center. On Friday, they got to see a few more during a grand reopening event.
Construction kicked off in January and wrapped up this week.
“It’s a lot brighter,” store manager Bo Eastman said. “We spent $4.7 million in this store in improvements.”
Those improvements include a new color scheme, larger navigation signs and a front-end transformation that incorporates additional self-checkout scanners.
The biggest change is the new 18-foot pick-up tower that will serve the store’s new grocery service, which holds up to 297 orders at a time. According to Eastman, customers can now order groceries online, pull into one of eight designated parking spaces, log in on a Walmart app and have their groceries delivered to their car.
“For seniors, it takes a lot to walk into that store. They can now do that, get their groceries and go home,” Eastman said.
Melissa Albion lives in Lebanon but has been using the grocery service available at the Albany Walmart. On Friday, she was the first to use the Lebanon location’s new service.
“We have three kids so grocery shopping is impossible,” she said. “It's a lot. This is nice, it’s going to be nice.”
Eastman said delivery service is also expected to be made available at the Lebanon location sometime next year.
Other changes were seen in the parking lot with five new signs directing customers to non-grocery related pickups. In the past, they had to go to the back of the store. Now, Eastman said, the trip is much shorter.
“They only have to walk 20 feet, they’re in and out,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.