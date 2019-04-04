The Lebanon Police Department and Dala’s Blue Angels will be raising awareness to prevent child abuse and neglect with the “Walk a Mile for a Child” walk and 5K run on Saturday.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the police station, 40 N. Second St. The 5K begins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, and the walk starts at 9 a.m.
All walk participants will receive a Blue Angel car sticker and there will be 5K medals for first, second, and third place in men’s, women’s and children categories.
Lebanon police officers and Strawberry Festival princesses will participate in the event.
For more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/Lebanon/WalkaMileforaChild5K.
