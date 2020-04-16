Lebanon vets home reports two more COVID-19 deaths; three new cases in mid-valley

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed two more lives and infected three more residents in the mid-valley.
Both of the latest COVID-19 fatalities were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to information posted on the facility’s Facebook page.
The home has had 21 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and currently has two active cases, officials said in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post. Another resident was declared to have recovered from the disease on Thursday, for a total of 13 surviving patients.
The deceased veterans' names have not been released.
Benton County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 27 cases with four deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data released on Thursday. The most recent fatality was a 74-year-old woman who died Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. County officials reported Thursday that four Benton residents are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Linn County has one new case of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 54 with six deaths. All six fatalities have been residents of the veterans’ home in Lebanon.
Oregon has had 1,736 cases and 64 deaths from the disease, according to the most recent data released by OHA. Those totals did not include the fifth and sixth Linn County deaths. The most recent fatalities reported by OHA include four Multnomah County residents ranging in age from 56 to 84 and a 92-year-old Marion County resident.
While testing resources remain limited, nearly 35,000 Oregonians have now been tested for COVID-19, with 33,202 of the results coming back negative.
There have been 632,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with another 348 cases of respiratory illness that are classified as probable instances of COVID-19.
The CDC lists the nationwide death toll from the disease at 27,012, with 22,781 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities and another 4,141 considered probable.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
