The Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon has been awarded the 2019 Silver National Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The Lebanon facility was one of only three in Oregon to receive the honor from the AHCA/NCAL. The award followed an intensive review process that covered all areas of the 154-bed long-term and memory care facility.
The award spotlights providers across the nation who have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.
“We at ODVA are immensely proud of the exceptional care and service that is provided by the dedicated staff at both of our Oregon Veterans’ Homes,” ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick said. “Every day, they help make an incredible impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable members of our Oregon veteran population, and they couldn’t be more deserving of this wonderful recognition.
The AHCA/NCAL award levels are progressive, so the facility can now apply for the Gold Excellence in Quality Award by further developing strategies that demonstrate performance excellence and exceptional care.
The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has received a number of other awards and honors since it opened in 2014, including being named as one of the state’s best nursing homes by US News and World Report for 2018-19.
