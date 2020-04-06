Lebanon veterans' home has third death from COVID-19

A third resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has passed away due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the facility announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The death occurred late Friday night, according to the Facebook post.

The resident had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and had other underlying medical conditions, the post states.

Two more cases of COVID-19 also were confirmed at the veterans’ home on Friday, according to the Facebook post.

Those are the only active cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

So far, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home has experienced 18 positive cases, with three deaths.

Friday's death at the veterans’ home was not reflected in reports released by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday or Sunday. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the OHA website did not reflect the third death at the facility.

All of Linn County's COVID-19 deaths have been at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make both of these announcements,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick in the Facebook post. “This resident proudly served our nation and was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Widespread and strict lockdown protocols remain in place at the facility.

Since the opening of the home in 2014, every veteran resident who has passed away has been honored with the “Walk of Honor” in recognition of their service to the United States. Typically, staff, residents and family would line the halls to salute and pay their last respects, according to the Facebook post.