Lebanon veterans' home has third death from COVID-19

A third resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has passed away due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the facility announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.
The death occurred late Friday night, according to the Facebook post.
The resident had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and had other underlying medical conditions, the post states.
Two more cases of COVID-19 also were confirmed at the veterans’ home on Friday, according to the Facebook post.
Those are the only active cases of COVID-19 at the facility.
So far, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home has experienced 18 positive cases, with three deaths.
Friday's death at the veterans’ home was not reflected in reports released by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday or Sunday. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the OHA website did not reflect the third death at the facility.
All of Linn County's COVID-19 deaths have been at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home.
“It is with heavy hearts that we make both of these announcements,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick in the Facebook post. “This resident proudly served our nation and was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”
Widespread and strict lockdown protocols remain in place at the facility.
Since the opening of the home in 2014, every veteran resident who has passed away has been honored with the “Walk of Honor” in recognition of their service to the United States. Typically, staff, residents and family would line the halls to salute and pay their last respects, according to the Facebook post.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments have been made to this tribute. Staff have been invited to line the sidewalks outside the building, maintaining appropriate social distancing, while the deceased is escorted to waiting transportation, draped with a burial flag and a handmade quilt from Quilts of Valor, the Facebook post states.
Staff fold the burial flag 13 times in accordance with honor guard standards and present it to a family member. Multiple precautionary sterilization measures are taken to protect against the spread of the virus, according to the Facebook post.
“The Walk of Honor is the last form of respect we can offer to honor our veteran and their family,” Fitzpatrick said. “In these unprecedented times, traditions are more important than ever. We will continue to ensure our brothers and sisters in arms receive every honor they deserve while following public health guidelines.”
Out of consideration for the family and confidentiality required by federal law, ODVA will not be releasing the resident’s name or other personal information.
The Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home is seen as a jewel for the Lebanon area and further proof that the community has emerged from the timber downturn of the late 1980s and 1990s. The facility is part of a boom in the health services industry in Lebanon that was sparked by the 2011 opening of the nearby Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest.
Lebanon welcomed the veterans’ home in September 2014, and it has since become a central part of the community. Students from nearby Pioneer School have frequently volunteered there and visited with residents over the years, for example.
The 11-acre, $40 million veterans’ home has more than 150 beds for those who have served in the United States armed forces.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
