Lebanon updates COVID-19 response

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that there will be a two-week freeze on most activities to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases statewide. The City of Lebanon will follow these direction for this two-week period that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and runs until Dec. 2.
The Lebanon Senior Center will continue to be closed to the public. Individuals will be notified if their pre-scheduled appointments are canceled. Programming on Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook, the prescription pick-up and delivery, and the grocery ordering and pick-up services will continue. The Meals-on-Wheels (MOW) delivery program will also continue. If you have questions specific to the MOW program, please call 541-924-8455.
LINX operations will continue as they have been for the last several weeks, with a reminder that wearing masks and maintaining physical distance will continue to be required. Lebanon Municipal Court will also be closed, and court proceedings will be rescheduled once court sessions resume.
The Lebanon Public Library will be closed and will offer only curbside pick-up services.
Lebanon City Hall will be closed to the public. City Hall functions will remain in operation for the continued governance of the City. Utility payments will be accepted online, may be mailed to City Hall, or dropped off in the white mailbox in front of City Hall. No in-person payments will be accepted. Building permits may still be processed online, and park reservations may be requested through email for the RV Park only.
The Lebanon Police Department lobby and records will be closed to the public, but available by phone. Ride-alongs with an officer remain on hold.
Please look for updates at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/news.
For informatin on how to minimize exposure go to https://www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx.
