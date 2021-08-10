Lebanon to open cooling center Wednesday through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several parts of Oregon, including Albany and Corvallis and surrounding areas, for noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday.

The city of Lebanon will open the Lebanon Senior Center as a cooling center geared toward the senior population (age 50 and up). Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Transportation to and from the center, within the Lebanon area, will be offered during those hours; rides can be arranged by calling LINX Transit at 541-258-4920. No pets are allowed, but service animals can accompany their owners.