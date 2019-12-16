The Lebanon City Council has directed Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch to explore its funding options for replacing the current City Hall.
The current building, located at 925 S. Main Street, was built in 1930 and most recently remodeled in 1993. Last spring, the city hired the Portland-based firm Mackenzie to conduct a needs assessment of City Hall.
The study identified a number of problems with the building, including:
- It does not meet current standard structural building requirements.
- Due to its age, it is likely that hazardous materials are located throughout, including possible asbestos floor and ceiling tiles.
- There are no fire sprinklers in the facility.
- Building systems are well past their useful life and are not scaled appropriately for the building.
- It does not meet ADA requirements which require accessible access to all levels, accessible door hardware, and accessible clearances.
The report recommends demolition of the current building and construction of a new City Hall at Academy Square.
Whitlatch asked the council to direct him and Finance Director Matt Apken to review the city's options for construction of a new facility. Whitlatch said he is not in favor of pursuing a bond for construction but believes that making the debt service payments on such a project may be possible for the city within its existing budget.
He also suggested that it may be necessary for the city to set aside money for a few years to make the project feasible.
"This is not a commitment to do this right now," Whitlatch said. "I don't think this is going anywhere fast."
Council president Jason Bolen supported the review.
"I'm not a fan of kicking this thing down the road like we've done with other things that have come back to bit us. This building needs to be replaced in a bad way," Bolen said. "There's no time like the present to at least start a conversation about how we would do that."
Councilor Wayne Rieskamp also supported an exploration of options.
"The longer we kick this can down the road the more expensive it's going to get," Rieskamp said.
Whitlatch and Apken will report their findings to the council at a work session prior to its February public meeting.
In other actions Wednesday, the council:
- Approved a rate increase request of 2.4% by Republic Services for waste collection and recycling services. This is expected to increase the typical residential bill by 64 cents a month.
- Approved a renewal of its franchise agreement with Pacific Power and Light.
- Approved an amendment to city code which will allow designated individuals within the Lebanon Fire District to issue citations for fire code violations. Police Chief Frank Stevenson supported the change. Currently, when fire officials encounter an urgent violation of the fire code - such as parking in a restricted zone near a hydrant - they must wait for a police officer to arrive to issue a citation. Due to other responsibilities, this is not always the highest priority of the officer. This change will allow some members of the fire department to issue citations when needed.
