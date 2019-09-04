A Lebanon teenager was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with an incident that sent another young man to the hospital with serious knife wounds.
Wyatt Lee Champ, 18, is accused of stabbing and slashing 18-year-old Christian Reynolds during a fight near the junior varsity baseball field at Lebanon High School around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
At the request of Linn County Deputy District Attorney Keith Stein, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Champ’s bail at $100,000, down from a preliminary security of $300,000.
Champ appeared by video from the Linn County Jail.
Corvallis attorney Nicolas Ortiz has been retained to represent Champ in the case. Champ’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Attempted murder and first-degree assault are both Measure 11 offenses that carry mandatory minimum sentences of seven and a half years in prison on conviction.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Lebanon police, several people met at the Lebanon High School athletic fields on Saturday night for a confrontation. Witnesses said Champ and Reynolds fought and a knife was involved. According to witness statements, Champ was angry because Reynolds, who had been his close friend for years, was involved with his former girlfriend.
The affidavit also states that Reynolds had deep cuts to his torso as well as a puncture wound that nicked his kidney and lung, while Champ had deep cuts to two fingers. Both received treatment at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Champ was arrested after being released from the hospital and booked into the Linn County Jail.
Reynolds was transferred to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for additional treatment for his injuries, according to the Lebanon police affidavit. On Wednesday, however, a hospital spokeswoman would only say that Reynolds was not on the patient roster. He was not listed as a patient at any of the other trauma centers in western Oregon.
Damion Sevilla-Perkins, 18, was also arrested in connection with the fight. He is charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and tampering with physical evidence. According to the police affidavit, Sevilla-Perkins used a BB pistol to threaten a fourth individual who attempted to join the fight, then hit him in the face with the weapon.
The case remains under investigation by the Lebanon Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314 or Officer Andy Borland at 541-258-4307.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.