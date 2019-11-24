10th Street
The City of Lebanon has announced that 10th Street will be closed to through traffic between Charlie Avenue and Vaughan Lane while street improvements are made. Work began on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and construction is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 22.
During daily construction, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Residents in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.
Milton Street
On Monday, Nov. 25 from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the west bound lane of Milton Street (east of Main Street) and the eastern northbound lane on Main Street (north of Milton Street) will be closed to traffic. The closure is to allow equipment to access the building on the northeast corner of Milton and Main.
The City of Lebanon thanks you in advance for your cooperation and patience during the closure. For further information, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 258.4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.