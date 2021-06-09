Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Emma Williams

There was one positive outcome of the pandemic for Emma Williams, a member of the 2021 Lebanon Strawberry Festival court: She learned how to snowboard.

When she was younger, Williams had taken skiing lessons but she never got enough practice to feel really comfortable on the slopes. But when the pandemic began, her family was looking for ways to spend time together. Her mother enjoyed snowboarding during her youth and the sport also had the advantage of requiring less equipment to haul up to the mountain.

“Snowboarding was a quarantine thing,” Williams said. “Since we were doing online school and we didn’t have school on Wednesdays, we would be like, ‘We’re going to Hoodoo today.’ It was so much fun getting to spend that quality time with my mom and my brother and get to share a new skill.”

Unlike skiing, Williams spent enough time snowboarding to show real improvement and it is a pastime she looks forward to continuing.

Williams also kept herself occupied by trying out for and winning a place on the Strawberry Festival Court. Serving as one of the five princesses made a childhood dream come true for Williams.