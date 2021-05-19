Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Annie Latimer

Annie Latimer considered all of her options, but in the end there wasn’t any real question where she would attend university after her graduation from Lebanon High.

Latimer will attend Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in Tacoma, Washington. She is the fourth generation of her family to attend the school, following in the footsteps of her dad, Eric Latimer, her grandfather, her grandfather, and several other family members.

“I grew up with the school because we visited a lot, my dad went back to see the campus because our family has a lot of history there,” Latimer said. “I just fell in love with the campus and the people that work there. I had a great admissions counselor who was always there to support and help me and not just the college admissions part of it, she was more of a friend.”

Even though she always knew PLU was her likely destination, her decision was confirmed by her experience on a campus tour.

“The atmosphere there is amazing. I felt so comfortable and so welcomed when I took a tour,” Latimer said. “They did the best job reaching out.”

She has not yet decided on a major, but is considering environmental science and music education.