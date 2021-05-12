Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Alyssa Berg

When Alyssa Berg was in elementary school she joined a Lebanon-area Girl Scout troop.

As it turned out, Miranda Smith, the daughter of her troop leader was a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court. Smith spent a lot of time with the troop and made a big impression on Berg. Looking back, Berg knows this is when she first dreamed of serving on the court herself.

“I wanted to attempt to be a Strawberry Princess my senior year because it was so much fun hanging out with her,” Berg said. “I really don’t think she knows that or even remembers me. She was a senior and I was in fourth grade. She probably doesn’t realize she inspired a little girl to be a Strawberry Princess, but she did.”

Berg is one of five princesses on the 2021 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court. Even though this year’s event will not be held because of the pandemic, the princesses are still staying busy representing the festival and the community.

The court participated in the Walk-A-Mile-For-A-Child event and visited residents at The Oaks and Willamette Manor. The visit at Willamette Manor was outdoors, but the restrictions in place during their visit to The Oaks allowed the princesses to meet residents indoors.