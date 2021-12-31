Lebanon Soup Kitchen warms the tummy, soul and other body parts

The recent cold snap put a focus on the need for warming shelters to be stocked, staffed and ready to provide refuge on short notice.

The severe winter weather this week prompted the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, to donate $20,000 from its emergency fund in support of select Oregon warming shelters. Among 20 nonprofit organizations was the Lebanon Soup Kitchen Community, which has been serving the area for 33 years.

Each of the nonprofits gets $1,000, according to OBRC spokesman Eric Chambers. The money can be spent as the organizations see fit. And it’s no coincidence the co-op is giving back to those who help the less fortunate – those who may also be some of the state’s more prolific recyclers.

“Those daily redeemers of containers that are sometimes called canners or gleaners are playing a really critical function,” Chambers said. “Not only are they getting really important resources, but they’re helping keep Oregon beautiful.”

Christine Strawn manages the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, assisted by an all-volunteer staff. Aside from feeding, clothing and caring for those in need with a food pantry and meal program, the team has operated a warming shelter on and off for nine years. KJ Ullfers, who cooks, also manages the warming shelter, converting the dining area to sleeping spaces.

“Thirty-three years without a missed meal,” Strawn said, recalling working around all sorts of complications, such as power outages, over the years. “Never a missed service.”

The meals are nothing to turn up your nose at. Strawn said Ullfers makes a mean elk stew that’s quite popular, with meat donated by Oregon State Police from poached game or road kills. One time the food kitchen took in a load of bear meat after the animal reportedly became troubled.

Strawn said the kitchen serves around 250 people on an average week, including both hot meals and takeaway food. While they receive a steady stream of donated food, monetary donations are always needed to cover supplies that might not be donated. She said the $1,000 from OBRC is a significant cash infusion.

“It’s huge. We can buy more mats, blankets, socks.” Strawn said.

Ullfers added sleeping bags and coats to the list of essentials more likely to be bought than received. A good sleeping bag can be worth its weight in gold for anyone living outdoors.

The soup kitchen runs in a side building at the First Christian Church at 170 E. Grant St. in Lebanon. It’s open from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information call 541-451-7667 or find the Lebanon Soup Kitchen Community page on Facebook.

The warming shelter opens when temperatures are predicted to be below freezing. This past summer the soup kitchen also ran a cooling shelter, which may arise again if needed.

OBRC is a beverage industry not-for-profit stewarding the container redemption system. OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers recycle around 2 billion containers annually, according to the organization.

Since 2020, the OBRC emergency fund has supported communities devastated by wildfires, the Oregon Food Bank under the pandemic, the Oregon Historical Society after vandalism, and warming shelters as temperatures plummeted this past February. The fund has contributed $303,000 to nonprofits during times of crisis, Chambers said.

You can help support the emergency fund, which is donation-based, by bringing bottles and cans to any BottleDrop Redemption Center and telling the staff you would like to donate them. Blue redemption bags, used by nonprofits, automatically go to the fund if they’re left untagged.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

