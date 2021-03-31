Lebanon Soup Kitchen reopens dining room

The Lebanon Soup Kitchen had to close its dining room in March 2020 as the nation responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past year, the kitchen has continued to provide meals, offering takeout every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But even as the soup kitchen continued to feed the hungry as it has done for the past 31 years, it was clear that the in-person experience was badly missed.
On Friday, the Lebanon Soup Kitchen reopened its dining room for the first time since the shutdown. For manager Christine Strawn, it was a brand-new experience.
“I am very excited. First time in a year. I’ve never seen the dining room look like this,” Strawn said. “I’m meeting a lot of the original volunteers that volunteered before COVID.”
The transition to takeout service was led by former manager Randy Peterson. After his unexpected passing in May, Strawn was hired to lead the Lebanon Soup Kitchen in July.
“I was hired during COVID in July, so that’s all I knew. but I’ve had some very good teachers, like KJ and Myra (Ullfers), who have been walking me through a lot. Since the day I started, he (KJ) and Myra have been somebody I could reach out to when I was in a crisis. I’ve had a lot of people step up and help,” Strawn said.
KJ Ullfers, who along with his wife has also served as the soup kitchen manager in the past, believes it was very important to get the dining hall reopened as soon as possible at the soup kitchen, which is operated at the First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant Street.
“A lot of people use this for socialization. It’s the one or two times a week that they can get in with other people. This place used to be loud, they’d be talking so much, having fun. You had your regular groups, it’s almost like the old guys going for coffee in the morning. This was their coffee,” Ullfers said. “They miss that. It causes a lot of them to be isolated. It’s not the same six feet apart in a line out front, it’s grab and go.”
Tim Davenport and Stacey McGee were among the first clients in the dining room for Friday night’s fried chicken dinner.
Davenport is a lifelong Lebanon resident who has come to the soup kitchen for many years.
“I have been coming here since 2005. Basically, for two reasons, it makes my grocery bill stretch out farther, three days a week, and I also can visit with my friends because I’ve made a lot of friends around here over the years,” Davenport said. “I really missed that.”
McGee, who moved to Lebanon from Sweet Home about 10 years ago, started coming to the soup kitchen with Davenport. During the meal, she reminisced about the friends they made there over the years.
Mike Baker, a member of the Lebanon Soup Kitchen board of directors, said there were so many volunteers on hand Friday night he stopped by just to visit with clients and staff.
“People like this venue because it’s where they can come see friends. It’s a nice place to enjoy some time together in a social environment, which has been lacking for the most part for many people for a long time. This is exciting,” Baker said.
Baker said demand at the soup kitchen hit some high peaks over the past year and then fell back into the more usual range.
Strawn said that after consistently high demand in the fall, the number of meals served began to drop after the first of the year.
“I don’t know if that’s due to stimulus checks, but the numbers have been dropping a little bit. People aren’t taking out four, five, six meals,” Strawn said.
The Lebanon Soup Kitchen will continue to offer takeout service for those who are not yet comfortable eating in the dining room. Strawn said they are making some changes to the takeout service, including limiting each client to two to-go meals per day.
The Lebanon Soup Kitchen is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.